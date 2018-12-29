About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama gunfight: Four militants killed

Published at December 29, 2018 11:12 AM 0Comment(s)1941views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Four militants were killed in a fierce gunfight which erupted in Hajin Payeen village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

Sources said that two more militants were killed in the gunfight which has almost concluded.

Earlier, two militants were killed in the gunfight which erupted following a cordon and search operation which was launched by forces after receiving inputs about presence of militants in the area.

However, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Further details emerging. 

