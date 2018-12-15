About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama gunfight aftermath: Another youth succumbs at SMHS, civilian death toll reaches seven

Published at December 15, 2018 12:53 PM 0Comment(s)2853views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The civilian death toll in Pulwama clashes has reached to seven as another youth who was admitted in SMHS hospital Srinagar succumbed to his injuries.

The slain was identified as Touseef Ahmad Mir son of Asadullah Mir of Urchersoo Pulwama.

Touseef was injured during clashes with forces near gunfight site at Sirnoo.

Earlier, six civilians were killed and several others injured in clashes near the site of gunfight.

In the gunfight, three militants and an Army amn werw killed. 

