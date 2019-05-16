Pulwama gunfight: 3 militants, civilian, Army man killed

May 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Three militants, an Army man and a civilian were killed in a gunfight at Dalipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Sources said three militants were killed while arms and ammunition were recovered from the gunfight site.

However, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained, they said.

Sources said a civilian Rayees Ahmad Dar was also killed while his brother Younis sustained firearm injury in the leg.

Doctors said Rayeees was brought dead to district hospital Pulwama.

He had suffered firearm injury in neck and chest, they said. An official said one Army man was also killed in the gunfight.

