Pulwama gunfight: 2 missing SPOs among 4 militants killed

June 07, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Four militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Panjran village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

A police spokesman said that the slain reportedly were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

According to sources two special police officers (SPO's), who had gone missing along with their service rifles from District police Lines Pulwama on Thursday, were among the four slain militants.

They identified that killed militants as Suleiman Khan (SPO) son of Bashir Ahmad Khan resident of Uthmulla Shopian and Shabir Ahmad Dar (SPO) son of Mohammad Hashim Dar resident of Tujan Pulwama.

The other two slain militants are Imran Ahmad Bhat of Arihal Pulwama and Ashiq Hussain Ganai of Panjran Pulwama, they said.

Local residents said that two houses were damaged in the night-long gunfight.

The searches were on till last reports came in.

On Thursday gunfight erupted between militants and government forces following a cordon and search operation in the village.

(Representational picture)