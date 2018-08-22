Pulwama Firing: Injured policeman succumbs

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama
A policeman who was injured critically after unknown gunmen fired upon him at Louswani area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, succumbed to injuries.
As per reports, the cop was fired upon by the gunmen from the point-blank range outside his home at Louswani village.
Sources said that the cop was critically injured in the firing and was immediately taken to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Newa where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
However, the injured cop succumbed to injuries later on way to Srinagar hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yaqoob son of Lal Shah of Louswani.
A doctor at the PHC Newa, Shahbaz Ahmad while confirming the death of the cop said, "After receiving the critically injured cop at the PHC, the doctors present there accordingly referred him to Srinagar hospital but he succumbed on the way."
Shahbaz said that they were informed about the cop's death by the ambulance driver.
A police officer said that the constable was shot at by suspected 'militants' and was hospitalized, however he succumbed later.
A case has been registered and further investigations initiated with regard to the incident, he said.
Meanwhile, government forces have arrived on the attack spot and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.
Earlier today, a trainee police constable was shot dead at Awgam area of Kulgam district. (GNS)