Pulwama fidayeen attack: Death toll reaches 44

Agencies

Srinagar

Forty-four paramilitary CRPF men were killed in a suicide bombing attack in Lethpora area along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Thursday afternoon. 

An official of the CRPF told a local news agency that a "suicide car bomber" rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus near Lethpora at around 03:15 pm, resulting into an intensive blast in which 44 paramilitary personnel were killed.

"A total of 44 CRPF men belonging to different battalions were travelling in the vehicle when the blast occurred," the CRPF official said. He said that the CRPF men belonged to 92, 17 and 54 battalions.

Following the blast, the traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway came to standstill and when the report last came in the road was still closed. Soon after the blast, government forces launched the searches in the entire area.

Regarding the vehicle, the officer said that it seems to be a scorpio or jeep. "Investigations are underway in this regard," the officer said.

(GNS Inputs)

