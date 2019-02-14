Pulwama fidayeen attack: 18 CRPF men killled

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed militant rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, officials said.
The casualties are likely to go up.
Several people were injured in the attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. Body parts lay strewn around the area.
The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.