Pulwama fidayeen attack: 18 CRPF men killled

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed militant rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, officials said.

Police has identified the fidayeen as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He joined the Jaish-Mohammed in 2018, they said.

The casualties are likely to go up.

Several people were injured in the attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. Body parts lay strewn around the area.

The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.

 

