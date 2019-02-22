Pulwama encounter: SHRC issues notice to DC, SSP

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Thursday issued a notice to Police and civil administration, Pulwama—asking them to file their requisite report regarding killing of a civilian in Pinglena encounter on Monday.
On Monday (18-02-2019), three militants, four forces personnel, a policeman and a civilian Mushtaq Ahmad were killed in an encounter in Pinglena village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
SHRC Chairperson, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama to file a detailed compliance report with regard to the killing of a civilian before next date of hearing.
The petition of the case was filed by Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.
The petitioner has stated that on 18-02-2019 an encounter took place with militants at Pinglena Pulwama in which five residential houses belonging to the persons namely Muhammad Abdullah Hajam, Muhammad Yousuf Hajam, Ali Muhammad Bhat were completely destroyed and two residential houses belonging to Abdul Gani Ganie and Mushtaq Ahmad got partially damaged.
The complainant has appealed the Commission to direct the SSP of SHRC for a thorough investigation and has urged for compensation to the affected families whose residential houses were burnt and to the family of the civilian killed in the encounter.
“The forces as per the statement of witnesses have killed the militants in the open fields and on the roadside but due to the damage suffered by the forces burnt the residential houses and fired mortar and other lethal weapons towards the residential houses,” Petitioner told SHRC.
He has also stated that in the dead of the night as per the police version a civilian named Mushtaq Ahmad was killed in the exchange of fire between militants and security forces and as per the statement of witnesses in the area the slain civilian namely was killed in a cold blood in his house.
“The civilian killed in the encounter is the sole bread earner of his family and was 46 years old and the owners of the residential who were destroyed by the mortar shelling also don't have any support to rebuild their houses,” petitioner informed the Commission.