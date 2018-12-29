Pulwama Blast: Minor succumbs to injuries at SMHS hospital

AgenciesSrinagar
A 10-year-old-boy who was injured critically in a mysterious blast at Gadoora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday late afternoon succumbed to injuries in SMHS hospital here.
Arif Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ghani Dar, a resident of Larrow succumbed due to grave injuries at SMHS hospital here this evening, a doctor who operated upon the minor told a local news agency.
Earlier, SSP Pulwama Chandan Kohli told the news agency that the boy was injured after he was fiddling with some explosive material in an orchard at Gadoora.
While fiddling with the object, the device went off resulting in his serious injuries, the SSP had said.
Sources said that the incident took place while Arif was grazing cattle's in the field.
(GNS)