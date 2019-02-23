Pulwama Attack: Unwarranted hysteria

Asma Majid
In the famous Shakespearean tragedy Hamlet, the protagonist with the same name sets out to avenge his father’s murder by his own uncle. But, as the plot proceeds, Hamlet’s morality gets in the way of his need for revenge, as he wants to kill his uncle Claudius at his worst.
Hardly might have Shakespeare thought that the revenge tragedies of his time would actualize centuries after him, that too with all the more vigour and bloodshed. Yes! So are the contemporary times where ‘khoon ka badla khoon’ seems to be the new affirmation.
The recent Pulwama attack on the CRPF men shook one and all to the core. Post attack, what was particularly unfortunate, was the exacting of revenge from common Kashmiris by the hysterical Indian masses, and somehow holding the former responsible for the attack.
Being a Kashmiri, I could sense the dejection following the attack. I witnessed the Kashmiri people around me feeling bad for what had happened. I saw them annoyed! I noticed how the spilling of blood had saddened them all.
How could Kashmiris, being the most sensitive people out there, rejoice in the death of around 50 people?
How could those families, who see their dear ones dying daily, be happy for someone having lost their dear ones?
How could those fathers, whose sons, stepped out to buy milk and bread, and never returned home feel jubilant about the fact that the sons of others also would never be able to return?
How could those mothers, whose hearts pained to death seeing the mutilated bodies of their sons wish the others of their kind to see the scraps of their sons’ bodies.
How could those sisters, whose brothers, lifted from home for no reason and beaten to death, be happy at seeing the protective brothers of others blown to death. How could those brothers, who had to shoulder the coffins of their darling siblings, want others to go through the same agony?
And finally, how could those little children, who lost their fathers and mothers to reckless bullets wish other children to be orphaned just like they had been! No Kashmiri can ever celebrate the loss of blood because no one knows the pain of losing a dear one more than they do.
What followed the attack was actually unbelievable! Mahatma Gandhi, the Bapu (father) of Indian Nation, who fought the British and expelled them, had taught an important lesson – Ahimsa or non-violence. Much of what we see these days is going against the teachings of Gandhiji.
Even those Indian citizens, who claim to be fighting in the name of nation, disrespect the Father of the Nation by adopting violent means to seek justice for the Pulwama attack. And what is their way of seeking justice?
Vandalizing the automobiles of Kashmiris living in India, beating the Kashmiri students enrolled in Indian colleges to pulp, stamping sedition charges on Kashmiri girl students studying in India, throwing stones on the stranded Kashmiri vehicles on the highway, arresting Kashmiri youth for the only fault of being a Kashmiri and so on.
How is justice for those soldiers going to come that way?
This is not a justified revenge, but an unjustified hysteria! And in this context, shouldn’t those, who are disrespecting Bapu’s teachings by inciting violence in the country, be charged with sedition?
Why are Kashmiris facing the music for an attack that they empathize with and themselves condemn deeply?
Amid this chaos and thirst for revenge, the real heroes showed up – those, that were ready to safeguard their brothers in humanity, shedding all the communal prejudices and being true to their sense of nationality. If there were people who burnt the cars of Kashmiris to ashes in Jammu, there were people belonging to Sikh community , who extended a helping hand to Kashmiris in Jammu, Punjab and Chandigarh.
These people had the heart to rise above communal hatred and therefore are the true upholders of humanity. The rest of us lie on the precarious line between humanism and animalism.
Loss of human life is always a greater loss to humanity. We have reached that point where we are killing each other to manifest the survival of the fittest just like animals do. But the difference is that for animals, killing for survival is an instinctual behaviour.
Bloodshed has never ushered in peace and neither will! The need of the hour is introspection, not a tit for tat policy - analysing the wrongs meted out to one by the other and rectifying the same, rather than framing revenge policies.
The desire for vengeance will give rise to terror and more terror and those who harbour this desire cannot claim to be the fighters of terrorism. Mahatma Gandhi has rightly said “An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth and the whole world would soon be blind and toothless.”