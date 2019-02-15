Pulwama attack: Those responsible will pay heavy price, says Modi

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that the attack such as the one on CRPF in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price".
In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on militants, and the "blood of the people is boiling".
"Our neighbouring country thinks such attacks can weaken us, but their plans will not materialise," he said at a function to flag off a new semi-high speed train from Delhi to Varanasi.
On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar killing at least 37 CRPM men in one of the biggest militant attacks in recent years.
"My condolences to families of those martyred in the Pulwama attack, those behind the strike will pay a very heavy price," Modi said.