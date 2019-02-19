Pulwama attack shows time for talks with Pak over: PM

PTINew Delhi/Jaipur, Feb 18:
Prime Minister NarendraModi Monday said time for talks with Pakistan is over.
After holding delegation-level talks with visiting Argentine President Mauricio Macri in Delhi, Modi said any hesitation to take action against terrorism and those who support it is akin to encouraging the menace.
Without naming Pakistan, he said the world should unite to take concrete action against terrorism and those who support it.
"I and President Macri agree with the view that terrorism is a serious danger to world's peace and stability. The cruel attack in Pulwama shows that the time for talks has passed.
"Now, it is required that the world unites against terrorism and those who support it. Hesitation to take action against terrorism and those who support it is akin to encouraging terrorism," Modi said in a press statement in the presence of Marci .
Meanwhile, BJP president AmitShah said no political leader in the world has Modi's political will to tackle terrorism.
Addressing party workers in Jaipur, Shah said the Army would give a fitting reply and only Modi could provide the strong government the country needs.
The BJP government, he said, has started giving terrorists a befitting reply and has achieved success.
“The entire country is today standing rock solid with the victim families. The Modi-led BJP government will not let their sacrifice go in vain. A befitting reply for the killing of CRPF men will be given by the Army,” Shah said.
Shah said the BJP has zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and "no leader in the world has political will like Modi to tackle terrorism".