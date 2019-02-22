About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama attack: SC directs chief secys, DGPs of 11 States to take action against assault on Kashmiris

Published at February 22, 2019 11:27 AM


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Supreme Court Friday directed chief secretaries and DGPs of 11 states to take "prompt" and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault and social boycott of Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama Fidayeen attack.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed that police officers, who were earlier appointed as nodal officers to deal with incidents of mob lynching, would be now responsible to deal with cases of alleged assault on Kashmiris.

The bench asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to give wide publicity to nodal officers so that they can be approached by those facing such incidents.

"The chief secretaries, the DGPs and the Delhi Police Commissioner are directed to take prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault, social boycott etc. against Kashmiris and other minorities," the bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.

