Pulwama attack played a role in Azhar's listing as global terrorist: MEA

May 03, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Pulwama attack played a role in designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as “global terrorist” by the UN, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday, asserting that Pakistan was making claims over the listing to divert attention from the "huge diplomatic" setback it has suffered.

The assertion came after Pakistan said that it agreed to Azhar's listing after all political references including attempts to link him to the Pulwama attack, were removed from the proposal to designate him a global terrorist.

"The designation is not based on the basis of a specific incident, but on the basis of evidence which we have shared with members of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee, linking Azhar to several acts of terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperon Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

He said the notification broadly covers all “terrorist acts”.

"Elements are being introduced by Pakistan to divert attention from this huge diplomatic setback," Kumar said.

Asked whether India offered something to China for Azhar's listing, he said India doesn't negotiate on matters related to national security.

"Our objective was to ensure designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist," he said.

The Pulwama attack played a role in Azhar's designation, the spokesperson said, adding that China's support to Azhar's listing will contribute to better Sino-India ties.

The UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated Azhar as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him.

France, the UK and the US had moved a fresh proposal to declare Azhar as “global terrorist” by the UN in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama militant suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack.