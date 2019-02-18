Pulwama attack: Pakistan calls back India envoy for 'consultations'

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
Pakistan has called back its High Commissioner from India for "consultations" amid heightened bilateral tensions after the Pulwama attack, officials here said Monday.
Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood was on Friday summoned in New Delhi by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who lodged strong protest over the killing of 40 CRPF men in Pulwama.
Senior officials said that Pakistan on Monday called back its envoy from India for consultations.
Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was also called to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack.
On Thursday 40 CRPF men were killed in a Fidayeen attack at Lethpora in PukwaPu district.
Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group had claimed the responsibility of the deadliest attack in the history of militancy in Kashmir.