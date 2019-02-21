Pulwama attack outcome of intelligence failure: former Defence MoS

AgenciesSrinagar
Congress leader and former Minister of State of Defence Jitendra Singh on Thursday claimed that Pulwama suicide attack was a “major failure” of Indian Intelligence agencies.
“The Pulwama attack is highly condemnable, but I can’t deny that there was an intelligence failure as I have worked in Defence,” said the Congress leader, who was the Minister of State for Defence in 2012 under United Progressive Alliance government.
On February 14, in Kashmir's Pulwana district, a local having ‘association’ with militant organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Police Reserve Force personnel. The collision, resulting in a massive explosion, killed more than 40 CRPF men and reduced the bus into a heap of molten metal.