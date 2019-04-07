Pulwama attack Modi's 'karnama' as he wanted to win elections: Farooq

April 07, 2019 | Agencies

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said the government (Union) knew of the Pulwama attack beforehand but allowed it to happen because" Modi had to win elections."

Farooq, who led a protest of party members against the official ban on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway two days a week to secure convoy movement on the thoroughfare, said: "we are being punished for no fault of ours."

"I want to ask them, are we living in a free country or is this a colony? They have imprisoned us," he said, calling for revoking the ban "before there is more bloodshed."

"It's their own mistake. They knew the attack was going to happen. Where did the explosives come from? Modi had to win the elections, so he did this karnama (misdeed)," he said, lashing out at the Prime Minister.

(GNS)