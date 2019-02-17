About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama attack: MNS asks music companies to drop Pak singers

Published at February 17, 2019


Press Trust of India

Mumbai

Following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Saturday asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.

"We have verbally communicated to Indian music companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music etc to not work with Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take action in our own style," Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told PTI.

Recently, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series had collaborated with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam for two different singles.

"They have removed their songs (from the company'sYouTube channel) post our warning," Khopkar claimed.

In 2016, after the Uri attack, the Raj Thackeray-led party had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country.

