Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern', says Pakistan as it rejects link to attack

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
Pakistan has said the militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district is "a matter of grave concern" even as it strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of the country's link to the strike "without" probe.
In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.
Attack in Pulwama in Kashmir is "a matter of grave concern", the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.
Asserting that Pakistan has "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere in the world, it said, "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations."
In a tweet, FO spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, "We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in Valley."