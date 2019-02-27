Pulwama Attack: Kashmiris and Sikh brethren

Sikhs followed the path of love, what their religion and Gurus taught them
Azad Ahmad Wani
Ecstasy is always bridled by an untoward incident; it is an act of cajoling in a consortium of humane anecdote. The boustrophedon duality in social charisma among the people of Indian subcontinent reflects one’s thinking through the prism of a political entity.
Secularism exists as an existentialist medicine to predominate one's faith with the majority’s choice to thrust it upon the minorities. It is forceful unionism of one faith among the colourful diversity of ideologies of humane freedom.
One should rethink it through the political spectroscopy what religious and regional diversity owes to Indian integration. In the Indiancontext, history is evident in this Kondratieff phenomenon.
History repeated itself again, before a couple of days when an attack on CRPF convey took place in Jammu and Kashmir in which more than forty families lost their earning hands resulted in a retrospect on Kashmiri Muslims outside Jawahar Tunnel.
No one was spared, students, traders, labourers, and visitors were ruthlessly beaten in many parts of India. A lot of videos were uploaded on social networking sites in which life and property of Kashmiris was damaged and the people were chanting slogans “Kashmiri go back” (Kashmiri Wapas Jaav) reason known that Kashmiris are behind these attacks and are feeling happy.
But the reality is something different neither Kashmiris want this bloodshed nor they want to damage anyone. Kashmiris are known for their hospitality around the globe. The people of Kashmir want to live in peace, harmony and brotherhood.
Whosoever shows a little bit of affection and love towards Kashmir and people of Kashmir, Kashmiris doubles the love and affection for him/them.
This was evident before a couple of months when an IPS rank officer Basant Rath was transferred. People of Kashmir started a campaign on Facebook and other social networking sites for his previous posting.
After 14th of February when Kashmiris were attacked in India, a particular community whose proportion is not more than two percent in the total population of India came out to protect and safeguard the Kashmiri people especially students.
They not only protected them but give them food, accommodation and even travel arrangements to reach their respective homes safely.
The Sikhs just followed the path of love, what their religion and Gurus taught them.
Just after one day, the social media was flooded with the messages of offers for the Sikh population of Kashmir.
Love, free offers in abundance for Sikh Community, from discounts to free coaching and medical treatment offers Kashmiri Muslims showed their affection on Sikh brethren for their bravery.
These offers not only show the affection and love for Sikhs but sends a message to those who think that people of Kashmir are not peace loving.
By the glory of Almighty, Kashmiri Sikhs are not in need of these offers they all are well-off, but it is the duty and responsibility of Kashmiris to show their affection and love not only to this particular community but all peace loving people.
I request to all my brothers that we should not confine ourselves to these offers, but we should stand with this community forever in future need.
From the above discussion, it is clear that every Kashmiri, from children to old ones, want a peaceful solution of this long pending and unending struggle. Because, directly or indirectly; every family became the victim of this struggle.
As an ordinary Kashmiri what I feel is that all the stakeholdersshould take up the immediate responsibility to relieve people of Kashmir from this bloody warfare. Because after all, it is the people of the state who are in immense pain, distress, tears and suffer by these powers.
Let’s work together to find a permanent solution to this complex problem, through peaceful dialogue. The sooner the better it is. But when is the only question.
