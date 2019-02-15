About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama attack: India withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan

Published at February 15, 2019 11:34 AM 0Comment(s)1944views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

India today withdrew the 'Most-Favoured Nation' status to Pakistan following the Pulwama attack that left nearly 40 CRPF personnel dead.

In a media briefing after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said all efforts will be made to ensure that perpetrators of the attack are brought to book.

He said those aiding and abating the perpetrators will have to pay a heavy price.

Briefing reporters outside the Prime Minister's residence, he said the Ministry of External Affairs will launch an all out effort to isolate Pakistan and all diplomatic efforts will be launched in this regard.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar on Friday and would convene an all-party meeting most likely on Saturday to brief political parties on the incident.

The Cabinet Committee on Security meet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

