March 09, 2019

Pulwama attack: Families of slain CRPF personnel paid over Rs 1-cr ex-gratia

 Families of the 40 CRPF personnel, killed in a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, have been paid over Rs 1 crore ex-gratia funds till now as per service rules, the force said Friday.
Officials said the 'next of kin' of these slain personnel will also get an additional ex-gratia amount that has been announced by various state governments, where the troops hailed from, in a case-to-case basis.
A total amount of over Rs 1.01 crore has been paid to the families of the 40 personnel who were killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14, an official from the force said.
He added that this amount includes Rs 35 lakh given by the central government as ex-gratia to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel killed in the line of action, Rs 21.50 lakh under the risk fund, Rs 15 lakh from the 'Bharat Ke Veer' corpus and Rs 30 lakh from the SBI paramilitary service pay insurance cover.
The families additionally are also being provided financial benefits from various government and non-government agencies even as some institutions have volunteered to take care of education of the wards of these personnel, he said.
"Liberalised Pension Award (LPA) is being given to all the 40 families and this amount equals to the last basic pay plus dearness allowance drawn by the killed personnel. This amount will be paid lifelong," the official said. He added that while in some cases, the 'next of kin' of the killed personnel have been offered jobs by state governments; they are also eligible for compassionate appointment for jobs in the CRPF.
The force is soon going to launch a special mobile application which has been designed specifically for redressal of grievances relating to the families of killed personnel of the force. This will be launched soon, he said.
The 40 CRPF personnel were travelling in a force bus when a Jaish-e-Mohammed militant rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus on February 14.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed as many as 61 battalions in the state, with about 65,000 personnel, and is the lead counter-militancy and internal security force in the Kashmir valley.

 

 

 

