About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama attack: Critically wounded non-local labourer succumbs at SKIMS

Published at September 05, 2018 02:45 PM 0Comment(s)1860views


Pulwama attack: Critically wounded non-local labourer succumbs at SKIMS

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
A non-local labourer who was injured critically in a shootout between militants and the government forces in Hajidarpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, succumbed to injuries.
 
SSP Pulwama Chandan Koli confirmed that the non-local Arjun Kumar succumbed to injuries at SKIMS, Soura this afternoon.
 
Kumar (17), a resident of Baraily, Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh (UP) was working as a labourer at a brink kiln in the district, he said. 
 
Earlier, the militants attacked the army's 55 RR patrolling party when they were conducting census in Hajidarpora village in Lassipora area of the district.
 
The fire was retaliated by the army, resulted into a brief exchange of fire. "In the exchange of fire fight the labourer had suffered serious bullet injuries in head. 
 
Following the attack, the government forces along with the additional reinforcements of army, SOG and CRPF has launched searches in the area to nab the attackers. (GNS)
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top