Pulwama attack: Critically wounded non-local labourer succumbs at SKIMS

National Conference (NC) on Wednesday announced that the party will boycott forthcoming Municipal and Panchayat elections. Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah sought suggestions from Core group before announcing it in Press Conference. Dr Farooq said that GoI should first cl...More
People’s Democratic Party has taken a strong exception to remarks of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who on Tuesday said having a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir was probably an "aberration” and that sovereignty can never be compromised. Accordin...More
A non-local labourer who was injured critically in a shootout between militants and the government forces in Hajidarpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama districton Wednesdaymorning, succumbed to injuries. SSP Pulwama Chandan Koli confirmed that the non-local Arjun ...More
Local residents and traders Wednesday staged a protest against district administration for failing to macadamize the roads in the main town of Anantnag. Reports said that the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) dug several roads in main town of Anantnag to lay ...More
Nearly four months after an army man was killed during a scuffle over a land dispute at a village here, the police arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the case.Police said Wednesday they arrested Mohammad Alyas and Zanib Bi from Mendhar yesterday.Army...More
A person was injured and hospitilized after government forces allegedly thrashed family members and neighbours of an active militant at Dogripora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir last night. The residents of Dogripora village alleged that the forces entered the village a...More
Director General of Jammu Kashmir Police S P Vaid Tuesday said the state police has been fighting a proxy war for decades and any speculative reporting, which can affect the morale of the cops, should be avoided. "@JmuKmrPolice has been fighting a proxy war for decades which...More
A non-local labourer was injured critically after government forces and militantson Wednesdaymorning exchanged brief exchange of gunfight in Pulwama village of south Kashmir. Reports said that patrolling party of army's 55 RR was passing through Hajidarpora area of Pulwama ...More
A top over-ground worker of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen has been arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Touseef Ahmad Gudna alias Abu Bakar was arrested on specific information Tuesday, a police spokesman said. "Gudna's name came to the fore during interro...More
Government forces and militants on Wednesday morning exchanged brief exchange of gunfight in Pulwama village of south Kashmir. Reports said that patrolling party of army’s 55 RR was passing through Hajidarpora area of Pulwama district when militants attacked on them. &...More
Train service resumed Wednesday after remaining suspended for a day due to security reasons in south Kashmir, where a youth was killed during a protest triggered by cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. We have resumed all train ru...More
