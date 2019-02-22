Pulwama attack and failures

The chaos after the deadly militant attack of February 14 in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed has aggravated and laid bare the failures of the governments, particularly the union government, to contain the situation in J&K and outside. With the eruption of clashes in Jammu region in which a particularly community was targeted, the state government was forced to impose curfew in region. However, the damage had already been done as the fire of hatred spread from Jammu to other regions and states. As the attacks on Kashmiris continue unabated, the state and the union government wish to maintain distance and not admit their blunders. Former chief ministers of the state, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, in the last several days have repeatedly called for maintaining calm in Jammu and Kashmir and other states. However, their voice and the concerns they raised were treated in the most frivolous manner. Barring some calls and urging, the political executives largely remained upstage on the safety and security issue of vulnerable Kashmiris. National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah who has been persistently demanding action to ensure safety of Kashmiris outside the Valley, on Thursday blamed New Delhi for the dangerous situation. It is a fact that till weeks before the deadly attack, the union government was flashing the militant killings in Kashmir as one of its biggest achievement. In the last couple of years detailed reports on militant killings were released by the government and forces, with the impression that government forces were close to ending militancy or the government being more intrepid to taking tough stand on the situation in Kashmir. Earlier, with the data of armed forces, it has been established that militancy had come down from 2010 onwards till 2013 but picked up momentum since 2014. The number of youth joining militant groups had come down to less than 20, which in 2018 had increased to almost 200. In 2019, the deadliest attack on forces has exposed the government policy, which is not only flawed but fraught with dangers. The responsible political executives put their efforts in the direction of saving lives than calling for wars and revenge. With the tension escalating in India and Pakistan after the attack, the international bodies have advised to exercise restraint and also underlined the need for dialogue. Deaths in Kashmir could have been stopped, deaths in Kashmir could still be stopped, but for the deranged views of some who only see solution with the display of might. Today, the regional divide has become apparent, Kashmiri being an alien in many states has become a bitter truth, and Kashmir situation being a simplistic law and order problem has very few takers. It is a failure on many levels – hijacking or masking the issue with whipped up passions and owning the loss may be good for politics but can be disastrous in administration.