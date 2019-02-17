About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama attack aftermath: Govt withdraws security cover of five Kashmiri separatist leaders

Published at February 17, 2019


Srinagar

The government has issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, reports said. 

According to reports the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been also withdrawn.

All security and vehicles provided to the separatists will stand withdrawn by this evening, reports added. 

Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Srinagar on Friday, had said security given to people getting funds from across the Line of Control should be reviewed.

"Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with militant organisations and ISI and. Their security should be reviewed," he had said after reviewing security in the aftermath of Lethpora Fidayeen attack.

On Thursday local Fidayeen of Jaish-e-M0hammad militant outfit, Adil Ahmad of Kakapora rammed an explosive-laden-vehicle into a CRPF bus on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethppora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, killing 40 paramilitary CRPF personnel and several injured.

 

 

