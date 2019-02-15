Pulwama attack: 4 more CRPF men succumb, death toll rises 49

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Four more seriously wounded paramilitary CRPF men succumbed to their injuries here at Army’s 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar on Friday, taking the death toll to 49 so far in the car-bomb attack at Lethpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The attack took place along highway when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy along Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora, Pulwama at around 3:15 p.m on Thursday.
An official of the CRPF confirmed to GNS that four more critically wounded CRPF personnel succumbed to injuries in the Army hospital today morning.
He said that the death toll of CRPF men has mounted to 49.
“While a total of 44 CRPF men belonging to different battalions were travelling in one vehicle, 39 others were travelling in another one,” the CRPF official said.
He said that the CRPF men belonged to 92, 17, 54, 82, 61, 21, 98, 118, 76, 45, 3 and 176 battalions.
He said while none from the bus carrying 44 CRPF men survived, five of the injured among those travelling in another bus succumbed to injuries, one of them yesterday.
The other injured are being treated in different hospitals. (GNS)