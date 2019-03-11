Pulse polio immunization program held at Budgam

March 11, 2019 |

‘104867 children covered in district’

Dr. Bilal Mohi-U-Din Bhat (IAS Probationer) inaugurated the first phase of pulse polio programme at Chief Medical Officer's Office, Budgam by administering Polio drops to children up to 5 years of age.

Chief Medical Officer, Budgam Dr Nazir Ahmad, Dy. Chief Medical Officer Budgam, Dr. Tehmeena Bukhari, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Budgam, Dr Deeba, DTO, DIO, DPMU and other staff were also present on the occasion.

After launching the drive Dy Chief Medical Officer Budgam, Dr. Tehmeena Bukhari said that 104867 children up to 0-5 year’s age group were covered under Pulse Polio Immunization Programme in District Budgam.

She said that in order to ensure polio drops are administered to every child, Health Department in Budgam deployed 2578 as manpower which included 1059 Health Workers, 693 ASHA workers, 760 ICDS workers and 66 voluntaries at 622 Booths including, 9 transit teams, 57 Hard to Reach area Booths and two slum set up in ten Medical Blocks of District Budgam.