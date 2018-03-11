Pulse polio immunization day kicks off in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Deputy Commissioner Budgam Harun Malik kickstarted second phase of pulse polio programme at Budgam on Sunday by giving Polio drops to Zero age children.
Dy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Tehmeena Bukhari, District Immunisation Officer Dr. Nighat and other officials were also present on the occasion.
After launching the drive, Dy CMO Budgam Dr. Tehmeena Bukhari said that as many as 103359 (children up to 0-5 years age group) are being covered under Pulse Polio Immunization Programme in district Budgam.
She said that for this purpose, 2429 manpower which included Health Workers, ASHA workers, ICDS workers and voluntaries are being deployed at 622 booths including 09 transit teams.
