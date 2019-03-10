Pulse polio immunization campaign to begin from today

March 10, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

20,78,313 children to be immunized

The pulse polio immunization campaign would begin from Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir and it is likely to target 20,78,313 children between 0-5 years, health officials said on Saturday.

Director Family Welfare Department Kashmir, Dr Arun Sharma said on National Immunization Day on March 10, they would cover 20,78,313 children, which includes 11,58, 513 from Kashmir, 8,76,884 from Jammu and 42, 916 children from Leh.

"We have established 12,285 booths across Jammu and Kashmir in which 49,140 vaccinators will be vaccinating the children," he said.

Sharma said about 2455 supervisors would monitor the three-day activity.

“The first day (March 10) will be booth activity day. March 11 and 12 will be house-to-house days in which vaccinators will go and vaccinate children who did not receive doses on booth day,” he said.

Sharma said other than these vaccinators and monitors, there would be monitors from Directorates of Health Services Jammu/Kashmir and from partner organizations like WHO so that no child remains unvaccinated.

State Immunization Officer, Dr Qazi Haroon said around 25,15,900 doses of Bi-valent polio vaccines have been received and distributed well in advance to all districts, blocks, far flung and inaccessible areas.

Besides, the department has also identified 295 transit points, where children would be immunized.

“We are at polio end game strategy and polio free from the last 8 years. We will maintain this status by covering all the children of our state,” Haroon said.

Although there are no cases of polio since 2010 in the state, he said efforts for eradication need to be sustained in view of the risk of importations from neighbouring states.

Five years back, the WHO declared India a polio free country as no case of wild polio was reported.

Head Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said there has been no polio case of crippling disease in Kashmir in last two decades.

"We must protect children against polio,” he said.