PUF will lead from front: Rasheed

July 22, 2019 |

‘Traditional parties feeling the heat’

AIP president and PUF leader, Engineer Shikeh Abdul Rasheed on Sunday said that strengthening People's United Front (PUF) was need of the hour—urging people to vote for the front.

Concluding his two day tour of Kokernag, Rasheed interacted with around two dozen deputations hailing from different areas and belonging to different sections of society.

Addressing workers meet at Daksum, he said that “PUF will replace the traditional dead wood from J&K politics. He said "PUF will not only work hard to represent political aspirations but will certainly try to give a far better model of Governance, where everyone from top to bottom must always feel himself accountable and answerable for his every act.”

The traditional parties including NC & PDP have stabbed people of J&K and their misleading and contradicting politics has raised need of an alternate credible political platform and PUF fullfils all those requirements". Rasheed reiterated that PUF will not leave people of south Kashmir at the mercy of political renegades and agents of enemies of Kashmiris. PUF leader Muhammad Jameel speaking on the occasion assured full support to PUF not only in Kokernag Constituency but entire South Kashmir and said that PUF is the ray of hope for people of the state. Rasheed thanked people for expressing their faith in the PUF manifesto and promised that PUF will not let down the people of state in the hours of crises.