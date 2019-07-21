PUF rallies against Vikramaditya

July 21, 2019 |

Rasheed asks NC, PDP, Cong to clear stand

People’s United Front (PUF) on Saturday carried out a protest march in Srinagar against the remarks made by grandson of Maharaja, Vikramaditya Singh who had shamelessly called names against martyrs of 13th July 1931.

Led by Rasheed, the protesters where holding placards seeking arrest of Vikramaditya Singh and were also chanting slogans. They asked NC and PDP to explain their relations with Congress, Vikramaditya Singh and those forces who are praising Maharaja every day. According to statement issued here, the protesters marched from Regal Chowk to Press Colony.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Er Rasheed said, “We don’t want to indulge in blame game, but it is shameful that a person who happens to be Grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh rather collecting courage to seek apology for the heinous crimes committed by his father and grandfather is getting involved in character assassination of national heroes of J&K, who fought against all odds and laid down their lives against the autocratic rule”. He said Singh needs to be reminded that during recently concluded parliamentary election as a Congress nominee he claimed to be representing so called secular forces and was supported by main regional parties NC and PDP. “However after facing a humiliating defeat he is trying to become more communal than the non-communal forces.