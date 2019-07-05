PUF protests against highway ban

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A sit-in protest was held by People United Front (PUF) Friday at Press colony Srinagar against highway ban and abandoning rail services between Banihal and Kashmir.



Led by Er Rasheed, the protesters demanded revocation of highway ban and chanted slogans “Yatri agar Insaan Hein, Kya Kashmiri Haiwaan Hein”, Yatri Agar Mehmaan Hein, Kashmiri Bhi Insaan Hein”.



Er. Rasheed said the ban is "gross violation of fundamental rights of people of Kashmir."



He also alleged that the Yatra was being "communalized for political gains".