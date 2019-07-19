PUF promises to review New Pension Scheme, scrap SRO 202

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In an announcement with far-reaching consequences, Peoples United Front Spokesman Thursday said that if elected, the PUF Government will scrap the New Pension Scheme and strengthen the social security net for the state government employees and members of three All India Services, IAS, IPS, and IPS, posted to J&K.

As per the NPS, employee contribution from salary is matched by an equal contribution by the Government and at the end of the service, the employee gets the pension from this fund which is managed by a central pension fund authority.

However, over the years there has been a serious lack of clarity as to the amount and duration of pension employees will get in future and employee associations have been complaining that NPS has compromised their social security.

Peoples United Front spokesman asserted that thousands of employees appointed after 2010 have approached the party with the request to take steps for revocation of NPS in its current format.

"It was in this backdrop and after detailed consultations with employee associations that PUF decided to take a stand on this and the step is expected to give hope of a safe future to thousands of employees who are giving their best for the welfare of this state", the statement read.

"Not only the state government employees but members of All India Services also who are serving in J&K will be benefitting with this initiative. All India Services pay rules are there but it's the state government which pays their salaries so a mechanism will have to be found to ensure at-par treatment.



Officers from outside the state have often complained about lack of proper housing and education facilities for their families in the state and this needs to be addressed.

It will bring back the dignity to government service and raise the morale of government employees", the spokesman said.



"We have to create more jobs in the private sector. But we can't make the government sector less attractive by denying the social security to employees. The pension has to be there. If we want youth to prefer private sector because of the dearth of jobs in government service, we have to first create adequate employment opportunities there", added the spokesperson.

"J&K has not seen adequate industrial development and private sector investment over the years. Government is, therefore, the biggest employer. But when SRO 202 was brought in it was a serious injustice with youth who wanted to get government employment. There are better ways of fiscal prudence than denying the educated youth their right to dignified livelihood and cutting their salaries below the minimum wage and taking away the pension. Scrapping SRO 202 will be a part of this dignity initiative" read the statement.

PUF will massively focus on 'livelihoods' for all to tackle the rising unemployment and give social economic and political justice to people of J&K.

Six months on, government fails release pending salaries of SSA head-teachers

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 18: Even after more than 6 months, the government has failed to release the pending salaries of Sarva Shikha Abhiyan (SSA) head teachers, leaving the teachers in distress.

A delegation of SSA head-teachers under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) on Thursday said that government has failed to fulfill their pending demands.

They said these teachers were earlier appointed by Service Selection Board (SSB) and were promoted recently promoted as Masters / Head-teachers in SSA schools, but have been ignored by the government.

The JKTF President Mohammad Akbar Khan said that there are around 5000 head-teachers which were promoted as head teachers or masters in SSA schools but the government has failed to release their pending wages.

“They are unable to pay the expenses of family and some even cannot afford the fee of children, but it seems government has turned deaf ears to the issue,” he said.

He said there is no government policy for them which is forcing teachers to come on roads. If the government fails to resolve the demands of teachers, they will start indefinite strike throughout the state, Khan said.

Earlier, the government assured that issues of SSA head -teachers would be resolved but things have remained unchanged on the ground.

He said the JKTF continuously worked for the genuine issues of head-teachers and they will continue to try to highlight such issues.



Khan said they also held a meeting at Central office Bemina to pressurize the government to release the pending salaries of the teachers and implementation of the 7th pay commission.