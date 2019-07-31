PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

July 31, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

People's United Front (PUF), an amalgam of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), Wednesday pitched for a single regional party in the state and said they are ready to “support the idea” for the larger interest of the state.

Addressing a joint press conference, JKPM president Shah Faesal and AIP chief Er Abdul Rasheed appealed National Conference (NC) to hold an all-party meet on an urgent basis to discuss the prevailing situation in the State.

They also pitched for "unity" among all mainstream political parties in order to defend the special status of the state.

PUF said it will launch a signature campaign across all districts to put Kashmir’s perspective at the power corridors in New Delhi.