PUF pitches for single regional party

August 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Asks for unity to defend JK’s interests

Peoples United Front (PUF), an amalgam of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) and Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), Wednesday pitched for a single regional party in the State and said they were ready to “support the idea” for the larger interest of J&K.

Addressing a joint news conference, JKPM President Shah Faesal and AIP Chief Abdul Rasheed Sheikh appealed National Conference (NC) to hold an All Party Meet on an urgent basis to discuss the prevailing situation in the State.

They also pitched for “unity” among all mainstream political parties in order to defend the special status of Jammu Kashmir.

PUF said it would launch a signature campaign across all districts to put Kashmir’s perspective in the power corridors of New Delhi.

Warning Government of India (GoI) of its misadventures, Faesal said New Delhi was still keen for delimitation but should instead wait till assembly elections are over and let the new assembly take a call over the issue.

“Unity and integrity of the State has to be protected at all costs and PUF is ready to support all such voices who believe in unity and integrity of the State. New Delhi must respect all mutual agreements between the Union of India and Jammu Kashmir,” Faesal said.

Rasheed said PUF was still awaiting initiatives from NC to call all party meet.

He said if NC and others were not interested in taking concrete measures, “then PUF will do whatever is possible and required on its own to defend the special status and stop illegal delimitation of assembly constituencies”.

Giving details of the PUF progamme, Rasheed said the signature campaign would be taken to every constituency and village of the State as protecting special status and preventing unauthorised delimitation was a priority for every citizen of the State.

He said the perception about Jammu having less number of seats was wrong as during the past 30 years, Kashmiris had preferred not to enroll themselves as voters due to turmoil.

“Thus some are under the assumption that assembly segments in Kashmir have less number of votes compared to Jammu region,” he said.

Rasheed also condemned the PDP’s Rajya Sabha members for abstaining from voting on triple talaq.

Later PUF office bearers from various constituencies kick-started the signature campaign and took the pledge that they would take the campaign to its logical conclusion.

Faesal appealed the masses to support the signature campaign and said the campaign was most prompt and a civilized way to tell people of India and rest of the world what Kashmiris stand for.





