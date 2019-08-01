About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

PUF pitches for single regional party

Asks for unity to defend JK’s interests

 Peoples United Front (PUF), an amalgam of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) and Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), Wednesday pitched for a single regional party in the State and said they were ready to “support the idea” for the larger interest of J&K.
Addressing a joint news conference, JKPM President Shah Faesal and AIP Chief Abdul Rasheed Sheikh appealed National Conference (NC) to hold an All Party Meet on an urgent basis to discuss the prevailing situation in the State.
They also pitched for “unity” among all mainstream political parties in order to defend the special status of Jammu Kashmir.
PUF said it would launch a signature campaign across all districts to put Kashmir’s perspective in the power corridors of New Delhi.
Warning Government of India (GoI) of its misadventures, Faesal said New Delhi was still keen for delimitation but should instead wait till assembly elections are over and let the new assembly take a call over the issue.
“Unity and integrity of the State has to be protected at all costs and PUF is ready to support all such voices who believe in unity and integrity of the State. New Delhi must respect all mutual agreements between the Union of India and Jammu Kashmir,” Faesal said.
Rasheed said PUF was still awaiting initiatives from NC to call all party meet.
He said if NC and others were not interested in taking concrete measures, “then PUF will do whatever is possible and required on its own to defend the special status and stop illegal delimitation of assembly constituencies”.
Giving details of the PUF progamme, Rasheed said the signature campaign would be taken to every constituency and village of the State as protecting special status and preventing unauthorised delimitation was a priority for every citizen of the State.
He said the perception about Jammu having less number of seats was wrong as during the past 30 years, Kashmiris had preferred not to enroll themselves as voters due to turmoil.
“Thus some are under the assumption that assembly segments in Kashmir have less number of votes compared to Jammu region,” he said.
Rasheed also condemned the PDP’s Rajya Sabha members for abstaining from voting on triple talaq.
Later PUF office bearers from various constituencies kick-started the signature campaign and took the pledge that they would take the campaign to its logical conclusion.
Faesal appealed the masses to support the signature campaign and said the campaign was most prompt and a civilized way to tell people of India and rest of the world what Kashmiris stand for.

 



Latest News

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Jul 31 | Agencies
MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Jul 31 | Riyaz Bhat
IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

Jul 31 | Agencies
Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Jul 31 | Agencies
Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs

Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs' abstention in RS

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
Ready to support any party to defend JK

Ready to support any party to defend JK's special status, says Sajad L ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

Jul 31 | Agencies
Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Cafe Coffee Day founder

Cafe Coffee Day founder's body found in Karnataka

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

Jul 31 | AP/Press Trust of India
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

Jul 31 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Jul 31 | Agencies
Man found dead in Pulwama village

Man found dead in Pulwama village

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Jul 31 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

PUF pitches for single regional party

Asks for unity to defend JK’s interests

              

 Peoples United Front (PUF), an amalgam of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) and Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), Wednesday pitched for a single regional party in the State and said they were ready to “support the idea” for the larger interest of J&K.
Addressing a joint news conference, JKPM President Shah Faesal and AIP Chief Abdul Rasheed Sheikh appealed National Conference (NC) to hold an All Party Meet on an urgent basis to discuss the prevailing situation in the State.
They also pitched for “unity” among all mainstream political parties in order to defend the special status of Jammu Kashmir.
PUF said it would launch a signature campaign across all districts to put Kashmir’s perspective in the power corridors of New Delhi.
Warning Government of India (GoI) of its misadventures, Faesal said New Delhi was still keen for delimitation but should instead wait till assembly elections are over and let the new assembly take a call over the issue.
“Unity and integrity of the State has to be protected at all costs and PUF is ready to support all such voices who believe in unity and integrity of the State. New Delhi must respect all mutual agreements between the Union of India and Jammu Kashmir,” Faesal said.
Rasheed said PUF was still awaiting initiatives from NC to call all party meet.
He said if NC and others were not interested in taking concrete measures, “then PUF will do whatever is possible and required on its own to defend the special status and stop illegal delimitation of assembly constituencies”.
Giving details of the PUF progamme, Rasheed said the signature campaign would be taken to every constituency and village of the State as protecting special status and preventing unauthorised delimitation was a priority for every citizen of the State.
He said the perception about Jammu having less number of seats was wrong as during the past 30 years, Kashmiris had preferred not to enroll themselves as voters due to turmoil.
“Thus some are under the assumption that assembly segments in Kashmir have less number of votes compared to Jammu region,” he said.
Rasheed also condemned the PDP’s Rajya Sabha members for abstaining from voting on triple talaq.
Later PUF office bearers from various constituencies kick-started the signature campaign and took the pledge that they would take the campaign to its logical conclusion.
Faesal appealed the masses to support the signature campaign and said the campaign was most prompt and a civilized way to tell people of India and rest of the world what Kashmiris stand for.

 



News From Rising Kashmir

;