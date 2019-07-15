About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 15, 2019 | M T Rasool

PUF leaders demand plebiscite, claim to form next Govt in JK

NC, PDP, Congress sold Kashmir for their petty interests: Rasheed

 

 

 Launching a scathing attack on the mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Front (PUF) leadership on Sunday accused National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress parties of “selling” Kashmir, its special status during their regimes.
Addressing a day-long public gathering, PUF leader, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rashid reiterates the demand for the plebiscite to end the Kashmir issue while PUF Chief Shah Faseal promised people of next government in the state.

Faseal said that people were facing hardships besides choosing their representatives who deceive them and deprived them of basic amenities.

“Sonawari has massive water resource but nothing to drink, people have been deprived of basic amenities like pure drinking water, roads, electricity and there is no visible sign of development on the ground” Faseal said.

Seeking public support, Faseal said that PUF is gaining public support all across the state and need, peoples support in Sumbal where every block should come up with 25 members to build the party.

He claimed that PUF would play an important role in next Government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“PUF will form the next government if people throw away the exploitive politicians and support the change" Faseal said

Rashid while launching a scathing attack on NC, Congress and PDP said that the leadership from all these parties have sold Kashmir and its identity whenever they got the opportunity.

Rashid while demanding the plebiscite said that if India claims of people’s support all across the three regions -Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir- then the Prime Minster should Narender Modi should hold plebiscite across the state to end the Kashmir dispute.

"if they stand by their tall claims of saying that Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan administered Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral part of India than why they are scared to hold plebiscite? " Rashid questioned.

Rashid also criticised the governor Satyapal Malik on skipping the 13 July Official Martyr's Day Function at Srinagar and suspending Amarnath Yatra on the same day. He said by doing so, Governor Malik tried to polarise different communities of j&k.

Lashing out at National Conference leadership Rashid said that Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of hanging Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru respectively He accused all political parties which earlier enjoyed the power of selling out the identity of Kashmir.

It is Farooq Abdullah, his son, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone and others who have deceived people for the “lust of power" Rashid said, adding "we are among the sufferers and sacrificing for the people we feel people's suffering better"

Questioning the double standard of NC leadership Rashid said that NC leaders always visit martyrs graveyard to pay tribute to the 13 July martyrs and on the same day shower praises on Maharaja Hari Singh in Jammu.

Hitting heavily on the anti-people policies of Delhi, Rashid warned ruling leadership in Delhi to avoid humiliating people before people lose complete faith in the system democratic governance.

"Dehli should avoid humiliating the political leadership of in Kashmir and Governor's rule is no longer any alternative for an elected government.
Rashid appealed people to vote in large numbers in the upcoming Assembly polls for a major change in the political scenario of the state.
Among the others who spoke on occasion include Javid Mustafa Mir, Khan Mustafa and Qawam Shilvati.

 

 

