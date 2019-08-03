PUF convenes all party meet; says people face ‘existential crises’

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Representatives from various political parties today arranged all party meet convened by Peoples United Front (PUF).

Those who participated included leaders from NC, PDP, Peoples United Front, ANC, APSCC and those of other political parties.

The meeting lasted for one and half hour and threadbare deliberations were held over the prevailing political unrest in the meeting.

Briefing media persons about the outcome of the meeting, PUF leader, Shah Faesal revealed that complete unanimity was found on all issues between the various participants. He said that the parties have emphasized the need to be united in the hours of uncertainty and it was agreed that all differences whatsoever will be set aside and a collective response whatsoever required will be given over the constitutional challenges state is facing as of now.

Faesal said that it was observed that people of the state are facing an existential crises and every political party is duty bound to come true to the expectations of masses.