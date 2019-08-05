About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

PUF condemns NIA summon to Rasheed

 Peoples United Front (PUF) leader, Shah Faesal has condemned NIA summons to AIP chief, Shiekh Engineer Abdul Rasheed--calling it a deliberate attempt to intimidate the mainstream leadership in J&K.
National Investigation Agency called Er. Rashid to Delhi for questioning on Sunday, this was revealed by former MLA Langate on his Facebook page.
Shah Faesal while defending Rashid; said that he has become a voice of the masses and at a time when Kashmir is going through unprecedented crisis, calling Rasheed is only meant to disallow him from indulging any political activity.
"Rasheed's credentials as a public person are known to everyone but his outspoken nature and a unique stance on Kashmir seems to have rattled some interests in Delhi. It's surprising that a person who has been an elected MLA is being treated in the most unfair manner, Shah Faesal asserted.
Shah Faesal demanded that NIA should immediately conclude the investigations and send Rasheed back to Srinagar as entire Kashmir valley was missing him in this moment of crisis when a war-like situation has been created", Shah Faesal added.

 

