CHAKA JAM IN JAMMU

Public transport remains off the road against rising fuel prices

Published at October 02, 2018


Jammu, Oct 1:

 Public transport remained off the road in Jammu amid protest demonstration against the Government’s failure to curb the rising fuel prices.
Under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association, a call for ‘chaka jam’ was given by the transporter’s body to protest against the Government for hike in petrol and diesel.
The protesters also blocked roads at Dogra Chowk and other places in Jammu enforcing the bandh, while at some placed autorikshaw drivers had to face angry protestors.
However, with the timely intervention of the police the situation was brought under control. Overall, reports said, the situation remained peaceful even as people faced hardship in absence of the public transport.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association, TS Wazir said that “No one from the Government or administration has approached us to hold discussion on any of our demands.”
“We have decided to hold a meeting with the transporters on Thursday to chalk out strategy for further course of action,” said Wazir.

 

