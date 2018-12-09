Public policy must focus on fundamental requirements

Hilal Wani
The public policy of any state can become only relevant when it would be focusing on the basic requirements of the citizens. Couple of weeks ago majority of people in India thought that it is totally obnoxious and odious destroying public asset on building tallest statues.
People of India raised very pertinent policy concern that why the present Indian Government is busy in building tallest statues whereas the fact of the matter is that there are plenty of constraints where Indian policy makers need to look at.
This lot of money could have been used for tackling the issues of poverty, malnourishment, unemployment, diseases, higher education, human development and infra- structure etc.
In other words it is dubious situation that Indian leadership is hardly serious about in responding to the very pertinent issues of the Indian citizens.
This competition on building statutes is totally negligence on the part of development. Questions can be raised that, Why parochial type of agendas and policies are still prevalent in this country?
I believe this violation of public asset has created lot of backlash throughout the globe and it also degraded the image of Indian policy making outside India.
In modern India there are myriad issues and responding to those grievances is much more significant than spending money on unnecessary projects. In the above mentioned context it’s not wrong to mention that the utilisation of public money must have genuine cause. It is very much pathetic when you see that real grievances and public demands are still unmet in India.
India does not belong to only affluent ones rather there are masses who live in vulnerable conditions. The utilisation of public money for unnecessary projects creates morass and abject poverty.
The story behind building tallest statues is linked with ‘polarisation politics’ which is not a new experience in Indian context. The primary concern should have been that how India can come out from transition whereas blatant efforts are made to make India not a hefty power rather to weaken its economic structure.
The dream of India’s previous great leadership was that to see rise of India as a possibility in modern arena. Previously leadership tried to put great efforts to invest on primary concerns but present leadership in India is investing on unnecessary projects.
How come India can gain international supremacy in international economic affairs there might be a possibility that Indian leadership can be asked this very pertinent question that they have to first invest properly on primary projects not unnecessary projects within India.
Let me be very honest in speaking out the bitter truth that India had been a great propagator of a great power but to my understanding India cannot achieve international status until it will understand the real and primary concerns of the people of India.
India has a long list of billionaires and millionaires but one has to also accept the fact that there are millions of people who still are living a miserable and very painful life because of poverty and lack of development. This poverty reason is preventing them not to enjoy basic privileges that is health care, balanced diet, better education, shelter and other necessities etc.
Look at the development in India in terms of infra-structure and availability of basic needs such as electricity.
I can give you an example about Kashmir which is producing enough electricity but it’s very unfortunate that the people of Kashmir hardly enjoy few hours of electricity on daily basis and whose fault is this no one except our power beholders.
It can be argued that the so called Indian leadership have not been able to do justice with majority of the people of India the reason being that people of this country still face number of problems because of lack of development.
In this scenario when present Indian leadership is busy in building statues in the name of development then it is nothing but sucking the blood of underprivileged Indians.
It seems astonishing when political institutions are not functioning on parameters of good governance. It is good governance which is lacking to greater extent when it comes to the real functioning of our political institutions.
Almost majority of developing countries are in dearth need of strong political institutions then everything is going to be alright, otherwise the dream of twenty-twenty and twenty-fifty cannot become a reality.
Nonetheless, Indian leadership has not changed even in the 21st century in its understanding the real grievances of citizens.
Hence, it can be argued that the competition on building tallest statues is not going to resolve basic requirements of the Indian people.
Author teaches Political Science at Government Degree College, Sopore
wanihilal@gmail.com