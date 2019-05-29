Public Library inaugurated at B’la

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Libraries and Research, J&K has established Public Library at Hazrat Sultan –Ul- Arifeen Village Tujjar Sharief (Zaingair) Baramulla for the benefit of people of the area.

The Library was sanctioned by the Government and is housed in the building situated behind the Shrine of Hazrat Maqdoom Sheikh Baba Mohammad Ali (RA) and is accessible to people of the vicinity.

A good number of books on various subjects of different languages are available in the Library for the benefit of general public.

The Library was inaugurated by the Shahmim Ahmad Laherwal Sahib Director General, Libraries and Research, J&K on Monday and thrown open for the public in presence of Shaheena Khan, Deputy Director Libraries and Research, Kashmir, Mushtaq Hussain Kirmani I/C Librarian, District Library Baramulla, Jenab Peerzada Shahid Jeelani, Sajda Nisheen, Baqie-Allie Hazrat Mehboob-ul-Alam, Maqdoom Sahib (RA), Srinagar and Jenab Mohammad Sultan Maqdoomi Sahib, Chairman Maqdoom Trust Tujjar Sharief.

All the people are requested to get the benefit of the reading material available in the Library.

