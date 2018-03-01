Public issues, defocused

With the mounting public pressure over public issues, the government seems to have lost its focus on governance, at least on good governance front that it had promised. From wanting electricity that has been playing hide-and-seek all through the winter in Kashmir to connectivity to corruption to the dysfunctional healthcare system – there seem to be no concerted efforts by departments and politicos to redress public grievances. On electricity, the departments as well as ministry have been making hollow promises to commoner about better days in future. The fact is that only the curtailment schedules have been changing not the curtailment itself. On connectivity, whether it is roads or communications, it remains suspended or is snapped with a minor incident occurring anywhere in the state. While as in cities there has been some respite felt, but in rural and remote areas the government has been losing on all fronts – connectivity, communication and power. The government in general and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in particular have been reiterating their views on development. But their views happen to be riveted on construction projects only as a result of which many important public issues are getting sidelined. In winter the brunt people in Kashmir have to bear reaches its heights because of the absence of ministers since winter secretariat has been largely cast off as a solution. The situation is grimmer in the case of public health care services. While few selected hospitals in the city continue to be overburdened, those set up in sub-districts lack facilities, resources and staff. Posts remain vacant, doctors are unwilling to be posted in far away districts, drug policy is a failure and issues like private practice keep haunting the public. Potable water is getting scarcer, water bodies continue to be polluted and encroachments have not ceased. Where does the “development” factor in all this? Public issues are the primary concerns of a government and the government cannot brush them aside and keep on playing its trump card – construction projects. It is time that the government put the mega projects on the backburner and takes up the public issues that affect the life of people on daily basis. Just handing the administration to officials is not a good sign of governance, least the good governance. Every day life also matters, besides the promising future. It doesn’t need political will, but the spirit to work for the betterment of the people and holding up to the obstacles, pains that come in the way.
0 Comment(s)