Public grievances being redressed in time bound manner: Advisor Sharma

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma Saturday said the government has ensured that the grievances projected by different sections of society are redressed in a time bound manner and requisite directions have also been passed to the different departments for ensuring that the pace of various flagship schemes is fast paced and people get benefited by these.

The Advisor was interacting with scores of deputations who called on him from different areas of the Kashmir during his public interaction at Governor’s Grievance cell at church lane, here today.

Senior Officers of different departments including Chief Engineers, SEs of R&B, PHE, I&FC, LAWDA, SDA, PDD, Finance and line departments were present during the Public meet.

Around 30 deputations comprising more than 300 people and several individuals came for redressel of their grievances.

The deputation of J&K Goods Transport Companies and Traders Association of SrGunj and Sariabal raised the issue of GST being charged on goods.

The delegation of technicians of PDD department raised the issue of stagnation of their services and called for undertaking the necessary exercise for their promotions.

Deputation of Zadibal raised the issue of waiver of artisan credit card scheme, macadamization of link roads and PHE issues.

HaltanguSopore deputation called for undertaking the necessary augmentation of power infra in their areas, besides undertaking macadamization of their roads.

Deputation of employees of Urban Local Bodies federation raised the issue of nonpayment of seventh pay commission arrears and other service issues.

Deputations from Budgam, Khag, Chadoora areas of the Budgam District raised several issues related to macadamization of roads, repairmen of link roads, PHE issues, augmentation of power infra and other civic amenity issues.

General line teachers’ deputation called for inclusion of period of their contractual services into their service period.

Delegations from Firdousabad, Salafiabad areas of Batamaloo and HMT and Shopian raised the issues of macadamization of the roads and water logging in their areas.

HakabaraKulsumbagh, Bandipora deputation raised the issue of non completion of the already sanctioned foot bridge in their area.

Delegation of casual labours of housing board called for releasing their pending wages and regularization of their services.

Fund employees association raised the issue of stagnation of their services and promotions.

Deputation form GundKilam, Kulgam called for undertaking flood protection works along the banks of River Veshaw.

Several other deputations from various areas of the Valley also called on the Advisor and apprised him with the issues, the problems faced by them.

The Advisor after giving a patient hearing assured deputation that all their genuine demands would looked into and the concerned officers would be directed to address the projected grievances at an earliest.