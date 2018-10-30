About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Public grievance redressal camp held in Poonch

Jammu, Oct 29:

District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav on Thursday convened a public grievance redressal camp at Mendhar.
According to an official, senior officers of various departments besides public in large number attended the camp, the official added.
DDC listened to the demands and grievances of the public which include repair of road from Bhati Dhara to Thera and Dachal-Byepass road, water and power supply and correction of names in voter list.
The DDC assured that the minor corrections which are needed in the voter list will be done at the earliest.
Issues regarding parking, cleanliness and widening of Bus stand, distribution pipes for WSS Chajalla, increase in BPL category and development of Model Village Balnoi under BADP were also raised.
The DDC assured the people that their demands would be adressed in a time bound manner, the official said.

