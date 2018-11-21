Few years back, government announced increasing the number of ration stores in the state. The government said that there will be one public distribution store (PDS) within an area of one kilometer which will cater to 150 households only. In the state, as per official figures, there are 28.3 lakh card holders with 1,23,74,129 beneficiaries and only 155 depots. If the distribution is rationalized on equality basis, one depot has to provide for about 80,000 people. Former minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said last year that Point of Sale (POS) machines will be installed in all fair price shops and ration depots across the state. Calling it the biggest reform in bringing transparency in the Public Distribution System (PDS), the minister said “these machines are connected to a server that uploads every transaction on a portal that can be monitored from any part of the country at anytime.” Consumers have always been skeptical about government’s assurances and the way public distribution system operates in the state. It is the consumers who suffer when the concerned department doesn’t pay heed to their legitimate demands, which are – availability of ration at the stores, depots that could be easily reached, prohibition on fake ration cards and fair practice by the officials who distribute ration at depots. Wads of consumers have alleged that the distribution of ration cards is done as per the whims and wishes of some ‘influential’ people. There have been many reports pointing to irregularity in distribution of ration cards throughout the state. There are more unfortunate ones – those who cannot get a ration card. Although forms have changed over the years but the procedure is more or less the same and is not foolproof. Then there are other issues to deal with. The government which manages the system on ground has to ensure hassle free distribution of food grains, sugar, and kerosene to the consumers. Besides it must be exhorted to have a transparent system of distribution. It is a known fact that one has to have a special rapport with the ration depot owners to have access to stock. If there is a definite stock meant for every depot how come the depot holders refuse to supply the necessary items to the consumers? Nepotism is a problem that people with a ration card have to face. Until and unless such discrepancies are addressed, the basic aim of PDS which is to ensure that everyone has access to food items will not be met.