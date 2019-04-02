About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019

Public distribution, looted

Police on the basis of a tip-off raided a house in Srinagar’s Nishat area on Monday and recovered about three dozen bags of rice believed to be from Public Distribution System. After receiving information that an employee of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs in connivance with another were selling PDS rice, police seized the bags that was being repackaged and sold in Apple brand bags (duplicate). Food Supplies department (earlier called CAPD) has been at the centre of numerous controversies related to thievery and black marketing. Before the implementation of Food Security Act (FSA), the issue of fake ration cards, stealing of ration from PDS stores by corrupt officials and selling it to black marketers had marred the image of the department. Number of complaints was filed by the consumers against the erring officials, yet rarely an action was taken or matter investigated. Even after the FSA was enacted, public distribution system (of ration) suffered from same ills as before. After hue and cry the government some years back announced improving the PDS in the state. It said that a PDS store within an area of one kilometer will cater to150 households only. A minister hailed the decision of the government to introduce Point of Sale (PoS) machines and claimed it to be the biggest reform in bringing transparency in the distribution system. Today, the distrust has reached to such a level that if the food supplies department puts every store under CCTV surveillance, still people won’t trust its officials as not involved in thievery and black marketing. PoS machines don’t bring any transparency as there are multiple loopholes in the entire distribution system. There was one incident in the past when PDS supply was seized from a vehicle that was carrying it to somewhere it was not supposed to be, to black marketers. From the point the food supply is transported to its loot from the stores, there are many weak links in the distribution chain. If the department really wants to enhance transparency, it should first set its records straight. The loot from PDS stores is only possible because of unaccounted quantum of ration. At the lower end where store officials are supposed to distribute the ration as per norms, there are maximum discrepancies. Frequently, people or consumers complain that they are not given the ration as per FSA rules. There is also the unaddressed issue of fake ration cards, which may be a reason behind unaccounted ration supply and its black marketing.     

 

 

 

