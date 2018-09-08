Public delegations, individuals meet Kumar

Srinagar, September 07:
Various public deputations and individuals today met the Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar at Civil Secretariat to apprise him of their issues and concerns.
The deputations and individuals hailing both from Kashmir and Jammu division met the Advisor Kumar and brought their problems into his notice and sought their redressal.
While giving patient hearing to the concerns and issues raised by the people, the Advisor assured them for redressal of all their genuine grievances and said that the Government is committed to resolve the people’s issues on priority. He said that the grievances registered would be forwarded to the concerned department for their resolve in timely manner.