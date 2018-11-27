‘Public convenience Govt’s priority’

Baramulla, November 26:
Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today convened public grievance redressal camp here at Dak Bungalow where he met several public deputations who apprised him about their issues and demands.
Over 21 delegations apprised the Advisor about their pressing demands and sought prompt intervention from the Government in ensuring speedy redressal in a time-bound manner.
A delegation of Fruit Association Apple Town Sopore led by its president Fayaz Ahmad Malik appraised the Advisor about various issues wherein he demanded proper compensation to the orchardists who suffered due to recent snowfall. The delegation also demanded that the basic infrastructure including portable drinking water, bathroom and other facilities in Fruit Mundi Sopore to get developed. Moreover, they also demanded the road widening from Sopore town to Baramulla via Fruit Mundi.
Another delegation of Sanatan Dhrama led by Verinder Ganju appraised the Advisor about various issues including construction of embankment at Shielpatri temple located on the bank of river Jhelum. The delegation members apprised the Advisor that the continuous erosion due to river water poses threat to the shrine. Ganju also demanded the removal of illegal encroachments on lands notified for some Hindu shrines. He also demanded the relocation of migrants at Veerwan Colony and said that the inhabitants are prone to floods.
A delegation of Gurduwara Prabandak Committee Baramulla demanded special reservation of Sikh Community in government jobs.
Several other delegations raised issues about their respective areas and demanded timely redressal of their grievances.
Meanwhile, the Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He also passed on spot directions for the redressal of some grievances and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.
He also directed the officers to conduct field visits regularly so as to remain apprised about the problems faced by the people and the same can be projected before the government for quick redressal.
Earlier, the Advisor inaugurated a ‘Book Mela’ organized by the Chief Education officer wherein 27 sets of free textbooks were distributed among 27 meritorious students.
On the occasion, Chief Education Officer informed that about 67992 students enrolled in various government schools shall be given free textbooks in subsequent phases. He said that the move will largely benefit the destitute pupil in pursuing their education adding that the government has initiated various schemes in the education sector for improving the overall standard of education.
District Development Commissioner Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash, Director Education Kashmir G.N Itoo, SSP Baramulla Mir Imtiyaz Hussain, Director Planning, SP Sopore, ADC, Baramulla, Sopore and various officers from different departments were present on the occasion.