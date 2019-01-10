About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Public advisory issued for FDR holders of Adarsh Credit Co-Operative Society

Published at January 10, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 8:

Crime Branch Kashmir, Srinagar has registered a case into the allegations of fake and forged FDRs prepared/issued by one Muzaffar Ahmed Malik S/o Gh. Muhammad Malik R/O Dooru Anantnag who was working in an Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society Ltd. Branch K.P Road Anantnag and thereby grabbed a huge money from the innocent people by deceitful means and duped the people.
The official spokesperson said the general public through the medium of this notice is informed and requested that if any person is in possession of such kind of FDRs issued by Adarsh Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd K.P Road Anantnag shall produce the same before the investigating agency at Crime Branch Kashmir Srinagar for scrutiny.

 

