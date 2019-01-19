PUBG addiction more dangerous than drug abuse: DAK

Srinagar, 18 January:
Doctors Association Kashmir on Friday appealed parents, teachers, and civil societies to restrain the kids from playing Player's Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) mobile game.
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) President and Senior Pediatrician, Dr Suhail Naik said that addiction to PUBG is dangerous than drug addiction and students who are playing this game have developed behavioural, sleep and psychiatric disturbances. Describing the game as “spoiler of future” of young generation, the game can deteriorate academic career of scores of addicted students, Dr Naik added.
Citing the conflict, turmoil and extreme harsh weather as tendency to stick to mobile phones, he said the addiction to this game has become more concerning than addiction to drugs.